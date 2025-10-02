TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exams (ITI Level 2): Check Last Date For Online Application Submission
The last date for the applications for The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the Combined Technical Services Examination (ITI Level) - II is Oct. 2, 2025. Applicants can apply for the posts at their website till Oct. 2. The correction window will open from Oct. 6 to 8.
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exams: How to Apply
Here how candidates can apply for TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (ITI):
1. Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website.
2. The candidate needs to register himself or herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.
3. Proceed to fill up the online application for the examination.
4. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway to fill up the online application for the examination.
After the last date for submission of online application, the Application Correction Window will open for three days from Oct. 6 to 8. During this period, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online application. After the last date of the Application Correction Window period, no modification will be allowed in the online application.
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exams: Important Guidelines
Candidates should register only once in the OTR by paying Rs 150 as registration fees. A successfully registered OTR is valid for five years from the date of registration.
During OTR, the candidates should keep ready the scanned image of their photograph, taken within the last three months of size 20 KB – 50 KB and saved as “photograph.jpg” and signature of size 10 KB – 20 KB and saved as ‘Signature.jpg’.
A valid e-mail ID and mobile number are mandatory for OTR. E-mail ID and mobile number are to be kept in ‘ACTIVE’ mode. Every candidate should have his / her email ID and password. No candidate should share his/her e-mail ID, password, mobile number with any other person.
Linking the Aadhaar number with OTR is mandatory for candidates.
TNPSC Instructions To Candidates
The TNPSC has advised all candidates to carefully read the “Instructions to Applicants” available in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and this Notification.
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission to all stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions.
Mere admission to the written examination, certificate verification, inclusion of name in the selection list will not confer on the candidates any right to appointment.
The Commission said that it reserves the right to reject candidature at any stage, after due process even after selection has been made, if a wrong claim or violation of rules or instructions is confirmed.