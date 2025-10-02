TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exams (ITI Level 2): Check Last Date For Online Application Submission

Here how candidates can apply for TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (ITI):

1. Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website.

2. The candidate needs to register himself or herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

3. Proceed to fill up the online application for the examination.

4. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway to fill up the online application for the examination.

After the last date for submission of online application, the Application Correction Window will open for three days from Oct. 6 to 8. During this period, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online application. After the last date of the Application Correction Window period, no modification will be allowed in the online application.