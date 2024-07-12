"A SpiceJet staff member was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly slapped a Central Industrial Security Force jawan over alleged sexual harassment during security screening, police and CISF officials said.Spicejet Ltd. backed their employee and stated that they would file a police complaint against the CISF personnel for his treatment of their employee.Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was entering the airport along with other staff through the “vehicle gate” around 4 a.m. when she was stopped by Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad for not having valid permission to use that gate, they said.She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but there were no female CISF personnel available at the time, CISF officials said.Jaipur airport station house officer Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him.He said that a case has been registered against the food supervisor under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting a public servant) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita.The SHO said that on the basis of a complaint by the assistant sub-inspector, Anuradha Rani has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.Spicejet made an official statement backing Rani, stating that she was subjected to 'inappropriate and unacceptable language' from the CISF officer, such as asking her to come to his house after his duty hours.'Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home.SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support,' a Spicejet spokesperson said.*(With Inputs From PTI)*.Mumbai Rains: Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet Issue Advisory As Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life"