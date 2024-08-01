Self Sufficiency,Technology,To Aid India To Become 35 Trillion Economy: Commerce Minister

NDTV ProfitNationSelf Sufficiency,Technology,To Aid India To Become 35 Trillion Economy: Commerce Minister
Goyal added that EV focus, and reduction in imports of goods, oil seeds, rubber and pulses would help further strengthen the domestic curren

01 Aug 2024, 12:09 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representational Purposes</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@towfiqu999999?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Towfiqu barbhuiya</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/ECONOMY?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representational Purposes

(Source: Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Unsplash)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed hope that steps such as focus on self-sufficiency, technology, stronger currency and fundamentals would help India become a $55-trillion economy by 2047.

He said that the government is also focusing on areas such as moving from oil to electric vehicles and bringing quality in the manufacturing.

He was replying to a question about feasibility to reach $55 trillion economy by 2047, which is the theme of K V Subramanian's book Bharat@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse.

"All this will collectively help us and a stronger currency...stronger fundamentals of economy from where we are today and hopefully will help us to (reach) $55 trillion economy," he said.

Goyal added that EV focus, and reduction in imports of goods, oil seeds, rubber and pulses would help further strengthen the domestic currency.

