Satish Golcha Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, Replaces SBK Singh After Delhi CM Attack

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.

21 Aug 2025, 09:32 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha during inspection of Johar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi. Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha during inspection of Johar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi. Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.

Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail, a charge he assumed on May 1, 2024.

The senior IPS officer has held important positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh.

He has also served as the DCP and Joint CP in Delhi Police.

