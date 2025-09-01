Business NewsNationalRs 2000 Notes Worth Rs 5,956 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
Rs 2000 Notes Worth Rs 5,956 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

01 Sep 2025, 10:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. (Source: NDTV Profit)
The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,956 crore are still in circulation, more than two years after the Reserve Bank's withdrawal of the currency notes, according to official data released on Monday.

Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,956 crore on August 31, 2025.

"Thus, 98.33% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From Oct. 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, public can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

