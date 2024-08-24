NDTV ProfitNationRG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Investigate Financial Misconduct At Medical College
ADVERTISEMENT

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Investigate Financial Misconduct At Medical College

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team.

24 Aug 2024, 05:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>For representative purposes only&nbsp;(Source: Envato)</p></div>
For representative purposes only (Source: Envato)

The CBI on Saturday took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team.

The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday and proceeded to re-register the FIR, the official said.

The high court had issued directives on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on Aug. 9, they said.

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for Sept. 17 to review the report.

ALSO READ

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: No Coercive Action Against Protesting Doctors, Says Supreme Court

Opinion
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: No Coercive Action Against Protesting Doctors, Says Supreme Court
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT