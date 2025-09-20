Rajnath Singh To Visit Morocco On Sept. 21, Hold Bilateral Talks With Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi

Business NewsNationalRajnath Singh To Visit Morocco On Sept. 21, Hold Bilateral Talks With Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi
Singh's visit to Morocco will be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.

20 Sep 2025, 01:03 PM IST i
During the visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi. File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Source: Rajnath Singh X Profile)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate a manufacturing facility of Tata Advanced Systems to produce wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation beginning Sept. 21, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.

Singh's visit to Morocco will be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.

The facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the ministry said.

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, it said.

