Pushpa, Stree 2 Dance Choreographer Jani Master Held In Sexual Assault Case

Meanwhile, a panel formed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has also launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Jani Master.

Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a member of the committee, said the panel will have to submit a report on the issue within 90 days from the date of receiving the complaint from the victim.

Damodar Prasad, head of the sexual harassment redressal panel constituted by the Film Chamber, said a communication was sent to Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association not to allow Jani Master to discharge duties as its president until he is cleared of all the charges.

The Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada on Wednesday said the complainant in the case approached the Commission. She said orders would be issued to provide police protection to her. The Commission would also extend necessary help, on behalf of the panel, to her, Sharada said.

The issue also assumed political colour with Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha issuing a statement that the party considers it a 'Love Jihad' case.

The Jana Sena party led by Pawan Kalyan has asked Jani Master to stay away from its programmes in view of the case registered against him.

Jani Master had campaigned for the party in the recently concluded polls.

(With inputs from PTI)