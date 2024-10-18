Prime Minister Modi To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit From Oct. 22-23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from Oct. 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the MEA said on Friday.

During his visit, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The theme of this year's summit is 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security'. It will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, it said.