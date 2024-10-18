Prime Minister Modi To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit From Oct. 22-23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from Oct. 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the MEA said on Friday.
During his visit, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The theme of this year's summit is 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security'. It will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, it said.
"The summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," the ministry said.
Earlier on Sept. 8, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Russia to attend a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping, that took place amid a renewed push for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
In 2023, BRICS underwent a significant expansion as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE officially joined Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as full-fledged members. These new members, announced during the BRICS Summit 2023, became part of BRICS with effect from Jan. 1, 2024. This expansion marks a major step in strengthening the bloc's global influence, as it broadens its representation across key regions and economies.