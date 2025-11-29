Politics Increasingly Trumps Economics In Present Era: Jaishankar

"The United States, long the underwriter of the contemporary system, has set radically new terms of engagement. It is doing so by dealing with countries on a one-on-one basis," he noted.

The external affairs minister said that China has “long played by its own rules”, and is doing so even now.

In the ensuing scenario, other nations are unclear whether attention should be on visible competition or the trade offs and understandings that punctuate it, he said.

"Faced with such pulls and pressures of globalisation, of fragmentation and of supply insecurity, the rest of the world responds by hedging against all contingencies," Jaishankar said.

India has been making exponential advancements in infrastructure as well as in latest scientific developments, he asserted.