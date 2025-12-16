PM Modi Invites Jordanian Companies To Invest In India, Earn Good Returns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited Jordanian companies to invest in India, saying they can look forward to good returns on their investments as the country is growing at over 8%.

Speaking at the India-Jordan Business Forum meet in Amman, Modi said India is soon going to become the third-largest economy in the world, and presents opportunities for Jordanian companies to become part of the growth story.

He said India's high GDP numbers are due to productivity-driven governance and innovation-led growth policies.

Modi said numbers are important in the universe of business, but he has come to Jordan to build a long-term relationship between the two nations.

"The relationship between India and Jordan is one where historical trust and future economic opportunities come together," he noted.

India is growing at a fast pace, and new doors of opportunities are opening for Jordanian companies as well, the Prime Minister emphasised.

"You (Jordan) can become a partner in India's high growth and earn good returns on your investments," he said.

Indian companies in Jordan can manufacture medicines and medical devices. This will benefit the people of Jordan, and the country can also become a reliable hub for West Asia and Africa, he added.

While highlighting potential sectors of bilateral cooperation, Modi said India has a lot of experience in farming in dry climates.

"This experience of ours can make a real difference in Jordan. We can work on solutions like precision farming and micro-irrigation. We can also collaborate on building cold chains, food parks, and storage facilities," he said.

Modi arrived in Jordan's capital, Amman, on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.