PM Narendra Modi Hoists Saffron Flag Atop Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Watch Video

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ flag hoisting.

25 Nov 2025, 12:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented miniature models of the Saffron Flag ceremonially hoisted on the 'shikhar' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and Ram Lalla idol at the temple, to PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: PTI video screengrab)</p></div>
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented miniature models of the Saffron Flag ceremonially hoisted on the 'shikhar' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and Ram Lalla idol at the temple, to PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: PTI video screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

The right-angled triangular saffron flag is 10 feet high and 20 feet long and bore the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.

The flag rose atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

The ceremony took place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented miniature models of the Saffron Flag ceremonially hoisted on the 'shikhar' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and Ram Lalla idol at the temple, to PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ flag hoisting.

The prime minister also paid obeisance at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex ahead of the main event.

"Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!" Modi posted on Facebook.

A large number of people, including women and youth, stood along the route to welcome Modi, showering flower petals on him.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel earlier welcomed the prime minister at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

"A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Many held the tricolour while some had the BJP’s flag bearing the lotus symbol as the prime minister’s convoy moved past them amid heavy security deployment.

After the roadshow, Modi visited the newly-built Sapt Mandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

Modi also visited to the Sheshavtar Mandir, Mata Annapurna temple and performed ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which was followed by ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah.

Around 12 noon, the PM hoisted the saffron flag to symbolise the completion of the temple’s construction.

