PM Narendra Modi Hoists Saffron Flag Atop Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

The right-angled triangular saffron flag is 10 feet high and 20 feet long and bore the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.

The flag rose atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

The ceremony took place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union.