PM Narendra Modi Hoists Saffron Flag Atop Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Watch Video
Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ flag hoisting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.
The right-angled triangular saffron flag is 10 feet high and 20 feet long and bore the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.
The flag rose atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.
The ceremony took place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union.
#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | PM Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of the templeâs construction.— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feetâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Ip8mATz2DC
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented miniature models of the Saffron Flag ceremonially hoisted on the 'shikhar' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and Ram Lalla idol at the temple, to PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.
#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presents miniature models of the Saffron Flag ceremonially hoisted on the 'shikhar' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and Ram Lalla idol at the temple, to PM Narendra Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025
(Video:â¦ pic.twitter.com/dYljcoBpts
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ flag hoisting.
The prime minister also paid obeisance at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex ahead of the main event.
"Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!" Modi posted on Facebook.
A large number of people, including women and youth, stood along the route to welcome Modi, showering flower petals on him.
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Saptmandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. pic.twitter.com/QJ8sJ7Vd1w— IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025
VIDEO | Ayodhya: The saffron flag now flies atop the shikhar of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple as PM Narendra Modi, along with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, performs the ceremonial Dhwajarohan.#Ayodhya #RamTemple #UttarPradesh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2025
(Source: Third party)
(Full video available onâ¦ pic.twitter.com/WDItOt7gNc
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel earlier welcomed the prime minister at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.
"A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.
à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤§à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @narendramodi à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¤¦à¤¨à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/768R6ocIBz— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 25, 2025
Many held the tricolour while some had the BJP’s flag bearing the lotus symbol as the prime minister’s convoy moved past them amid heavy security deployment.
After the roadshow, Modi visited the newly-built Sapt Mandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.
Modi also visited to the Sheshavtar Mandir, Mata Annapurna temple and performed ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which was followed by ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah.
Around 12 noon, the PM hoisted the saffron flag to symbolise the completion of the temple’s construction.