PM Modi To Launch India's First Nature-Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati: All You Need To Know
One of the key highlights of the new terminal is its aesthetic design, which celebrates northeast India’s beauty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport on Saturday. Designed as northeast India’s largest terminal, the new structure costs over Rs 5,000 crore.
PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Assam, where he will inaugurate the new terminal on Saturday. A day later, he will participate in other public events.
The new terminal at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport is designed to be able to handle over 1 crore passengers annually and is seven times larger than the existing terminal. It features striking bamboo vaults as a major attraction. It incorporates state-of-the-art technology and is India’s first airport to offer a check-in facility in the parking area.
Top Features In New Terminal
The new terminal is expected to handle 1.3 crore passengers annually by 2032 and serve as a regional connectivity hub to Southeast Asia, according to a report by NDTV. It will accommodate 34 air traffic movements per hour, which is the highest in the northeast. It will also feature one of the most advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), which helps in landing during low visibility weather conditions.
The Guwahati airport project involves a total investment of Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Future plans also include integrated domestic and international cargo facilities and expanded MRO infrastructure, the report added.
Design
One of the key highlights of the new terminal is its aesthetic design, which celebrates northeast India’s beauty. Inspired by Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage, it highlights rare orchids, bamboo structures and the region’s natural charm, spread across 1,40,000 sq. metres.
It is India’s first nature-themed airport and is designed by Indian architects. The terminal offers innovative passenger experiences, including check-in facilities at the parking area and arrival forecourt. This will allow travelers to skip carrying baggage into the terminal.
The new terminal features bamboo-inspired interiors using 140 MT of locally sourced northeast bamboo. The interiors are based on Kaziranga-inspired landscapes reflecting Assam’s forests.
Design elements also include Jhapi motifs, traditional Assamese headgear and rhino motifs. Additionally, 57 orchid-inspired columns shaped like bouquets have been added to the terminal’s nature-themed aesthetic.