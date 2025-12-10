‘Your Money, Your Right’: PM Modi Urges People To Recover Unclaimed Savings And Investments
Your Money, Your Right initiative was launched in October 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted that over Rs 1 lakh crore of Indian citizens’ unclaimed money is lying with banks, mutual fund companies and insurance companies. The government has now launched the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative to aid the recovery of these funds.
In a LinkedIn post, the Prime Minister highlighted some “startling” figures. He also spoke about it at the HT Leadership Summit last week.
“Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens. Insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed. Mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore are also unclaimed,” PM Modi wrote.
“These facts have startled a lot of people. After all, these assets represent the hard-earned savings and investments of countless families,” he added.
To aid citizens in the recovery of these funds, PM Modi said the government launched the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative in October 2025. He highlighted four portals which will help citizens recover their funds:
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides the UDGAM portal, a gateway for citizens to check and claim unclaimed bank deposits and balances. Visit https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/ to access this service.
For insurance policy holders with unclaimed proceeds, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has launched the Bima Bharosa portal, available at https://bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in/.
Investors can recover unclaimed mutual fund amounts through the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) MITRA portal, found here: https://app.mfcentral.com/.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs administers the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) portal to assist individuals with unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares. Access this at https://www.iepf.gov.in/.
PM Modi said that as of December 2025, facilitation camps have been organised in 477 districts across rural and urban India, with an emphasis on rural coverage.
“Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, notably the Government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi urged the public to verify if they or their family members hold any unclaimed financial assets by utilising the designated online portals and attending local facilitation camps. He emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding these efforts so that a greater number of individuals can claim what is rightfully theirs.
“Act now to claim what is yours and convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Your money is yours. Let us make sure that it finds its way back to you,” he concluded.