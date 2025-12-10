‘Your Money, Your Right’: PM Modi Urges People To Recover Unclaimed Savings And Investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted that over Rs 1 lakh crore of Indian citizens’ unclaimed money is lying with banks, mutual fund companies and insurance companies. The government has now launched the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative to aid the recovery of these funds.

In a LinkedIn post, the Prime Minister highlighted some “startling” figures. He also spoke about it at the HT Leadership Summit last week.

“Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens. Insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed. Mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore are also unclaimed,” PM Modi wrote.

“These facts have startled a lot of people. After all, these assets represent the hard-earned savings and investments of countless families,” he added.