PM Internship Scheme Logs High Application Volume, Low Acceptances — Why Did Students Back Out?

In Round I, more than 1.27 lakh internship opportunities were posted, attracting over 6.21 lakh applications from about 1.81 lakh candidates.

Companies extended over 82,000 offers to about 60,000 candidates, but only around 8,700 offers were accepted. By late November 2025, 4,565 interns had left their positions prematurely.

Round II, started in January 2025, saw over 1.18 lakh internships posted and around 4.55 lakh applications from 2.14 lakh applicants. Companies made 83,000 offers with 24,600 accepted, but 2,053 candidates left before completing their internships.