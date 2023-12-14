NDTV ProfitNationParliament Security Breach: Case Under UAPA Registered
Parliament Security Breach: Case Under UAPA Registered

Police says six people had hatched the plan to intrude the Lok Sabha.

14 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Unidentified man opens gas&nbsp;canisters in Lok Sabha. (Source: Karti Chidambaram X account)</p></div>
Unidentified man opens gas canisters in Lok Sabha. (Source: Karti Chidambaram X account)

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside Parliament premises.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.

