Parbatta Election Results 2025: LJP's Babulal Shorya Vs RJD's Sanjeev Kumar — Who Is Winning?
Parbatta Election Results 2025: LJP's Babulal Shorya Vs RJD's Sanjeev Kumar — Who Is Winning?

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

14 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Bihar election 2025. (Photo Source: PTI)
Parbatta is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 1 of assembly election. As many as 5 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

In 2025 election, Babulal Shorya from Lok Janshakti Party and Sanjeev Kumar from Rashtriya Janata Dal among others are battling for the office of MLA in Jokihat.

Parbatta, a block in Bihar’s Khagaria district, once lay along an ancient trade route, aided by the Ganga River flowing just five kilometres away. Its proximity to the river has blessed the region with fertile soil, making agriculture the cornerstone of its economy for centuries, as per India Today.

Nearby towns include Khagaria, the district headquarters, located 37 km to the west; Munger, 40 km southwest; Bhagalpur, 50 km east; and Begusarai, about 60 km northwest.

