Noted Actor Sreenivasan Dies At 69

20 Dec 2025, 11:12 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan undergoes bypass surgery. (File Photo: IMDB)</p></div>
Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan undergoes bypass surgery. (File Photo: IMDB)
Kochi, Dec 20 (PTI) Noted Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan died at a private hospital near here on Saturday morning, film industry sources said.

He was 69.

He was admitted to the hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night. He passed away this morning.

Sreenivasan, who hails from Kannur, had been staying in Kochi for the past several years.

Apart from acting, he was also a director, screenwriter, dubbing artist, and producer.

He acted in over 200 films, debuting with 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976.

His two sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, are also actors. PTI TBA TBA KH

