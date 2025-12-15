Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Doctor's Hijab At Event, Opposition Questions Mental Health

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down a doctor's hijab at a government event in Patna on Monday, raising questions from the opposition over his mental health.

The video depicted 74-year-old Jananta Dal (United)sSupremo presenting certificates to an AYUSH doctor at the event but then made gestures to ask her to remove her hijab.

Before the doctor could respond, Kumar's hand lunged for her hijab and tugged it down exposing her mouth and chin.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was spotted trying to stop Kumar while a few other ministers in the video were seen laughing.

Congress party leaders called the Bihar Chief Minister's actions "vile" and demanded his resignation from the post due to his actions, while Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders wondered out loud if this was definitive proof of Nitish Kumar's deteriorated mental health.

"What has happened to Nitish ji? His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition," the party wrote in Hindi on X.

RJD Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad stated Kumar's act of pulling down a woman's hijab indicated the JDU-BJP coalition's sentiments and attitudes towards women.

"By removing the hijab from the face of a Muslim woman who observes purdah, he (Kumar) has made it clear what kind of politics the JDU and BJP are engaging in in the name of women's empowerment... Removing a woman's veil is, in a way, an act of snatching away the right to live according to one's culture and religious freedom, which is guaranteed to all by the Indian Constitution and its constitutional system," said Ahmad said.

The Indian National Congress Party's 'X' account made a post condemning Nitish Kumar's actions in Hindi, calling it "disgusting behaviour" and saying that "this vileness is unforgivable."

"Look at his shamelessness—a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab. A man occupying the highest position in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it—how safe will women be in the state? Nitish Kumar should immediately resign for this disgusting behavior. This vileness is unforgivable," the party's wrote in their post, which also attached video footage of the incident.