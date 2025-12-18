My Ayush Integrated Services: Modi To Launch Portal To Boost Traditional Medicines Reach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several initiatives, including 'My Ayush Integrated Services Portal' while participating in the closing ceremony of second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi on Friday.

The portal is a master digital portal for the Ayush sector to boost traditional medicine. Along with this, Modi will inaugurate the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for quality of Ayush products and services.

The traditional medicine programme underscores India’s growing leadership and pioneering initiatives in shaping a global, science-based and people-centred Traditional Medicine agenda.

The launch of these initiatives is in line with Modi's constant support for mainstreaming traditional medicine and Indian Knowledge System through research, standardisation, and global collaboration.

On the occasion, the PM will also release the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the book From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush.

Additionally, he will be releasing a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, which symbolises the global resonance of India’s traditional medicinal heritage.

Recipients of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021–2025 will also be felicitated by Modi in the programme, recognising their sustained dedication to Yoga and its global promotion.

The awards reaffirm Yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India.

The prime minister will also visit the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of Traditional Medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world.

Jointly organised by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Ayush the summit is being held from December 17-19 under the theme “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being” at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The summit witnessed intensive deliberations among global leaders, policymakers, scientists, practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives on advancing equitable, sustainable and evidence-driven health systems.