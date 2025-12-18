Business NewsWorldPM Modi Conferred With Oman's Highest Civilian Award
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Conferred With Oman's Highest Civilian Award

His visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman.

18 Dec 2025, 04:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image:&nbsp;@MEAIndia)</p></div>
(Image: @MEAIndia)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.

This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

His visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture.

Modi arrived here on Wednesday and was accorded a warm welcome, including a guard of honour.

ALSO READ

India–Oman CEPA Explained: What The Trade Deal Means For Energy, Exports
Opinion
India–Oman CEPA Explained: What The Trade Deal Means For Energy, Exports
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT