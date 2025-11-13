Ministry Of Civil Aviation Clarified Pilot Not Being Blamed For Air India Plane Crash: Centre To SC

The Air India pilot has not been blamed in the AAIB’s preliminary report into the June 12 plane crash that claimed 260 lives, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) probe team into the plane crash was formed under the international regime and there is a statutory provision for it.