NDTV ProfitNationMicrosoft To Sign MoU With Karnataka Government Over Generative AI
ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft To Sign MoU With Karnataka Government Over Generative AI

The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.

04 Sep 2024, 12:25 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:Patil's X (Twitter) Account</p></div>
Source:Patil's X (Twitter) Account

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday said that Microsoft is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to enhance skills in Generative AI and other emerging technologies.

The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Karnataka Department of Commerce and Industries.

The discussions also included Microsoft's participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft's innovations during the event.

The GIM is scheduled to take place from February 12 to 14, next year.

Microsoft also plans to have senior leaders attend the meeting and present their latest technologies, Patil said.

ALSO READ

Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Microsoft, Sumitomo Over Tax Department's Lapses

Opinion
Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Microsoft, Sumitomo Over Tax Department's Lapses
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT