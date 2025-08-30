Business NewsNationalMaratha Quota Stir: Government Delegation To Hold Talks With Jarange, Says Minister
Maratha Quota Stir: Government Delegation To Hold Talks With Jarange, Says Minister

Jarange has been seeking a 10% quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

30 Aug 2025, 03:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delegation headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) will hold talks. (Photo Source: Facebook/Manoj Jarange Patil)</p></div>
Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Saturday said that a government delegation has been deputed to hold talks with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, the state water resources minister said issues raised by Jarange were discussed in detail and the government is committed to resolving them positively.

Jarange has been seeking a 10% quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He has demanded that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Vikhe Patil said that the delegation headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) will hold talks with Jarange.

Justice Shinde heads the high-level committee constituted to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community.

The minister further said, 'We have discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding complaints of lack of water and sanitation for protesters, and the issue is being resolved.' Protesters gathered for the agitation at Azad Maidan have complained about the lack of basic amenities at the venue.

