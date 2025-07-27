Kolhapuri Chappals Get Digital Makeover: Government Mulls QR Code For Authenticity Amid Prada Controversy

The humble Kolhapuri chappal, one of India's most iconic traditional crafts, is enjoying renewed prominence not only in domestic fashion circles but also in international markets, amid Italian brand Prada being accused of appropriating the footwear.

The GI-tagged handmade flat leather sandals, known for their intricate craftsmanship and cultural heritage, now carry an added layer of protection and authenticity in the form of QR codes, thanks to recent technological and legal innovations.

The move aims to check counterfeiting and highlight the identity of the artisan behind each product, boost consumer trust, and strengthen the market position of the traditional craftsmen, officials from the government-run Leather Industries Development Corporation of Maharashtra (LIDCOM) said.

Recently, artisans cried foul after footwear similar to the Kolhapuri chappals featured in Italian luxury fashion brand Prada's new collection, alleging violation of the GI (Geographical Indication) rights.