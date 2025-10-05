Met Office Issues Orange Alert For Hail, Very Heavy Rain In Himachal Pradesh On October 6

Himachal Pradesh, where the southwest monsoon had withdrawn by September end, is heading for a fresh wet spell from October 5.

The meteorological station in Shimla on Saturday issued an orange alert, warning of hail, heavy to very rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kilometres per hour (kmph) at isolated places in six districts on October 6.

It issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds at 30-40 kmph at isolated places in all the 12 districts on October 5.

The orange warning has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on October 6.