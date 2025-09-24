Maharashtra: NEET Qualifier With 99.99 Percentile Died By Suicide Ahead Of MBBS Admissions

A 19-year-old boy who had cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET allegedly ended his life in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, the day he was scheduled to leave for admission to a medical college. His suicide note stated that he did not want to study medicine, according to an NDTV report.

The deceased, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, was a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka. The case is currently under investigation by the Nawargaon Police, as per report.

Borkar had recently cleared the NEET UG 2025 examination with 99.99 percentile and secured an All India Rank of 1,475 in the OBC category.

He was set to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission to an MBBS course, a senior police officer told PTI.

According to police, Borkar died by suicide at his residence before he could leave for Gorakhpur. He was found hanging from the ceiling by his family in the early hours.

A suicide note recovered from his room revealed that he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine but instead wanted to go into business.