Business NewsNationalMaharashtra Government Sanctions 70 Acres Land To Set Up IIM In Pimpri Chinchwad Near Pune
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Government Sanctions 70 Acres Land To Set Up IIM In Pimpri Chinchwad Near Pune

At present, 21 IIMs are functional across India, including two in Maharashtra - one each in Mumbai and Nagpur.

28 Aug 2025, 06:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pune, known as an industrial, IT and automobile hub, will host the country's premier management institute for the first time. Image for representation (Source: IIM website)</p></div>
Pune, known as an industrial, IT and automobile hub, will host the country's premier management institute for the first time. Image for representation (Source: IIM website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Maharashtra government has approved 70 acres of land in Pimpri Chinchwad, a twin city and an industrial hub near Pune, to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister said he has cleared the land parcel in Moshi for the proposed campus, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pune, known as an industrial, IT and automobile hub, will host the country's premier management institute for the first time.

At present, 21 IIMs are functional across India, including two in Maharashtra - one each in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Work on the IIM's Pimpri Chinchwad campus, which has been under discussion since the last one year, will now gather pace, the minister said.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra Considering Move To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector
Opinion
Maharashtra Considering Move To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT