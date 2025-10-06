Maharashtra FDA Flags Coldrif Syrup Batch Linked To Child Deaths

The Maharashtra FDA on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the medicine.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu drug control authorities, in their report of October 2, declared the Coldrif syrup sample (Batch No SR-13; Mfg: May 2025; Exp: April 2027) manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, as adulterated because it contained diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v), a poisonous substance "which may render the contents injurious to health".

As many as 14 child deaths have been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of the “toxic” cough syrup.