Local Body Polls: Maharashtra BJP Chief Claims Decisive Mandate For Mahayuti

Lauding BJP workers for their efforts in Malvan and Kankavali, Nitesh Rane said, 'Our workers worked very hard and did not fall short anywhere. In a democracy, such efforts must be respected.'

Responding to allegations of money power, Nitesh Rane said, 'If huge money had been used, all candidates of my panel in Malvan would have won. People are wise and we should trust their choice. I need some time to understand what exactly went wrong.'

He also acknowledged the impact of the campaign by his elder brother Nilesh Rane. 'His rallies did make an impact and cannot be ignored. There were other factors too and we also made some mistakes. I respect the mandate of the people,' the BJP minister added.