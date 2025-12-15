BMC Elections 2026 Dates: Mumbai Civic Polls To Be Held On Jan 15; Results Next Day

The elections for the 227 seats of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held on Jan. 15, 2026, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Monday. The results will emerge the next day, as the counting of votes has been scheduled for Jan. 16.

The nominations can be filed between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, the SEC officials said in a press briefing in Mumbai, adding that the same will be scrutinised on Dec. 31. The last date for withdrawal is Jan. 2, and the allotment of symbols and publishing of final candidate list is scheduled on Jan. 3.

The civic polls in Mumbai are set to be held after a gap of nine years, as the last elections were held back in February 2017. The delay was on account of an impending row over reservation of seats in local bodies.