Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 18 passengers were killed, while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

The accident occured in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta assembly segment around 6:30 pm. According to the officials, the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin. Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.

As per news agency PTI, 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris and three people rescued and sent to hospital.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing. Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, said a policeman engaged in rescue operations.