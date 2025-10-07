Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officials to expedite the rescue operation.
At least 18 passengers were killed, while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.
The accident occured in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta assembly segment around 6:30 pm. According to the officials, the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin. Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.
As per news agency PTI, 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris and three people rescued and sent to hospital.
Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing. Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, said a policeman engaged in rescue operations.
"The news of the devastating landslide near Balughat (Bhalla Bridge) in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district has shaken me to the core," he posted on X.
"Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing. Instructions have been given to the authorities to deploy their full machinery. I am in touch with the local administration and am continuously receiving moment-by-moment updates on the entire rescue operation," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide. He also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said.
President Droupadi Murmu said the incident is "extremely tragic". "I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," she added.
NDRF teams have reached the incident site and are engaged in rescue operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. "I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. At the same time, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."
(With inputs from PTI)