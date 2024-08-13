Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended to Sept. 2 In Excise Scam Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha, and others until Sept. 2 in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party leader continues to be lodged in the Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the alleged scam.