ADVERTISEMENT
Karur Stampede: Toll Rises To 39, Says Tamil Nadu Health Secretary
On the admissions, the Health Secy said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as inpatients.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
The fatalities in the stampede here on Saturday has climbed to 39, and 67 persons are still undergoing treatment as in-patients, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said on Sunday.
"In this unfortunate incident, 39 deaths have been reported--17 women, 13 men, 4 male children, and 5 female children. The postmortem has been done for 30 (out of 39 deceased) and the bodies have been handed over to their families," Senthil Kumar told reporters after visiting the patients at the GH.
On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.
Opinion
Karur Stampede: Enquiry Commission To Launch Probe On Sunday, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT