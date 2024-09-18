J&K Assembly Polls: 59% Voter Turnout Recorded In Phase 1, Voting Peaceful
A turnout of about 59%-- the highest in the past seven elections -- was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said, adding polling passed off peacefully.
However, he said the figures are tentative and there might be a fractional increase after the final reports are received from the remote pockets and postal ballots.
The first phase of polls covered 24 seats across seven districts.
Briefing mediapersons here after polling ended at 6 pm, Pole said the elections ended peacefully without any untoward incident.
There are reports of some minor incidents of scuffle or argument from a few polling stations but 'no serious incident' occurred that could have forced a repoll, he said.
"The polling percentage of 59% is highest in the past seven elections -- four Lok Sabha polls and three assembly elections," he said, attributing the increase in the voter turnout to various factors including improved security situation, active participation of political parties and candidates and a campaign by the department.
He said Kishtwar district recorder the highest 77% turnout, while Pulwama district witnessed the lowest 46%.
Pole expressed hope that the remaining two phases on Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 will also see high polling percentage.