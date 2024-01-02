Jan Man Survey: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Share Views On Progress Achieved By India In Last 10 Years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests Indians to take the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo app to share their feedback on India’s growth in the last decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought people's feedback on the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years.
With Lok Sabha polls months away, PM Modi's 'NaMo' app last month had launched a survey to gauge the popular mood on a variety of issues, including people's views about the performance of his government and that of the MPs.
"What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo App!" PM Modi said in a post on X.
He also shared the link for participating in the survey.
The 'Jan Man Survey' seeks people's responses on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both central-level development and specifics related to constituencies.
What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years?— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024
Share your feedback directly with me through the #JanManSurvey on the NaMo App!
Click here to participate now:https://t.co/CXcuYLI9Qx
How To Take The Jan Man Survey?
Download the NaMo app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store
Login with your phone number or email ID.
Click on 'Start Survey' and answers the questions in Hindi or English.
Some Of The Questions In Jan Man Survey
How do you rate the overall performance of the Modi Government?
Do you feel more optimistic about your future compared to the past?
What is your opinion on India's growing stature in the world?
Name the three most popular BJP leaders in your constituency?
BJP sources had told news agency PTI that this is an innovative survey that aims to tap into the 'jan man' (the common man's mind) to know what is on citizens' minds through an 'interesting and gamified' interface, adding that Modi has always championed the use of technology to reach out to people.
The survey enables citizens to identify other popular leaders in their respective constituencies as the ruling party feels that this participatory process will empower individuals to express their opinions, underscoring the importance of each citizen's perspective in the democratic process, they added.
"One of the key highlights of the survey is its user-friendly interface and concise questions that delve into crucial areas, such as the impact of government schemes and projects that excite respondents the most," a BJP leader said.
(With PTI inputs)