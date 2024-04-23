NDTV ProfitNationIndiGo Emphasises On Fair Succession Readiness Process Amid Exits Of Senior Executives
IndiGo Emphasises On Fair Succession Readiness Process Amid Exits Of Senior Executives

23 Apr 2024, 12:06 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation purposes. (Source: IndiGo/Instagram)</p></div>
Image for representation purposes. (Source: IndiGo/Instagram)

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday said it follows a fair process of succession readiness amid some senior executives set to leave from their current roles.

The carrier's Senior Vice President Engineering S C Gupta and Senior Vice President Inflight Services Suman Chopra will be leaving from their current positions. They have been with IndiGo since 2006 when it started operations, according to executives.

Against this backdrop, IndiGo said retirement or superannuation is a natural process in any organisation, and that at senior levels, these are also personal decisions.

IndiGo operates around 2,000 flights daily.

