India Adds 50-GW Renewable Capacity With Rs 2-Lakh-Crore Investment In 2025

Industry estimates put investment requirements at around Rs 4 crore per MW, implying Rs 2 lakh crore for every 50 GW of capacity.

According to an IREDA study, India will require investments of about Rs 30.54 lakh crore between 2023 and 2030 to meet its 500 GW non-fossil fuel target. Public sector financial institutions have already deployed about Rs 10.79 lakh crore into renewable projects since 2014, including Rs 2.68 lakh crore in 2024-25 alone.