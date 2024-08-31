Himachal Pradesh Raises Rs 21,366 Crore in Loans In Past 20 Months

Reeling from an acute financial crunch, the Himachal Pradesh government raised Rs 21,366 crore in loans during the last 20 months and repaid loans worth Rs 5,864 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question, the chief minister said the net loan raised by the government was Rs 15,502 crore. During 2022-23, the government raised loans amounting to Rs 6,897 crore from Dec. 15, 2022, to March 31, 2023, Rs 10,521 crore during 2023-24 and Rs 3,948 crore between April 1, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

The government repaid loans worth Rs 1,097 crore in 2022-23, Rs 3,481 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1,286 crore in 2024-25 and as such the net borrowing stood at Rs 15,502 crore, he added.

As per the information, the net loan raised by the government was Rs 5,800 crore in the last three and half months of 2022-23, Rs 7,040 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 2,662 crore in 2024-25.