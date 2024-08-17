Himachal Pradesh Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In 10 Districts

The local meteorological office in Himachal Pradesh issued a 'yellow' alert on Friday, warning of heavy rain in 10 of the state's 12 districts until Aug. 20. The wet spell is expected to continue until Aug. 22. The alert has led to the closure of 58 roads, including National Highway 707 between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The Met office also cautioned of a low-flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts until Saturday, warning of potential damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses.

In addition to the road closures, the rainfall has disrupted 31 power supply schemes and four water supply schemes. Since Thursday evening, Dalhousie recorded the highest rainfall at 62 mm, followed by Palampur (56 mm), Kandaghat (36.6 mm), Ghamroor (35.6 mm), and other areas.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced a 23% rainfall deficit this monsoon, with 397.9 mm of rain recorded against an average of 513.5 mm. Officials reported that 120 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of approximately Rs 1,129 crore between June 27 and Friday.

Keylong in Lahaul & Spiti district recorded the lowest night temperature at 10.7 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest location, with a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)