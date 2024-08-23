Goods and Services Tax Network Organises 'GST Analytics Hackathon'

Goods and Services Tax Network is organising a 'GST Analytics Hackathon' to drive innovation in tax compliance through predictive analytics.

The challenge invites Indian students, researchers, and professionals from startups and companies to develop a predictive model for GST analytics framework, a finance ministry statement said.

The total prize pool for the challenge has been kept at Rs 50 lakh, which includes a first prize of Rs 25 lakh, a second prize of Rs 12 lakh, a third prize of Rs 7 lakh, and consolation prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, a special prize of Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to the best performing all-women team.

The hackathon would take place over 45 days from the start of registration to the final date for submission of developed prototypes.

Prospective participants can register and access detailed information, including data sets and competition guidelines, at https://event.data.gov.in/event/gst-analytics-hackathon/.