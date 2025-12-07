Goa's Birch By Romeo Lane Club Fire: 23 Deaths, PM Modi Reacts — Key Updates
As per initial information, the nightclub had not complied with fire safety norms, the Goa Chief Minister said.
Goa Arpora Fire: At least 23 persons were killed in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa following a cylinder blast late Saturday night, police said.
Most of the dead were the club's kitchen workers, and included three women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. There were “three to four tourists” among those killed, he added.
Sawant, who rushed to the spot, told reporters that of the 23, three succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation. As per initial information, the nightclub had not compiled with the fire safety norms, the chief minister said.
Goa Arpora Fire
The fire broke out at "Birch by Romeo Lane" nightclub after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year. “We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.
“This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state,” Sawant said. “We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” the chief minister added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the victims of the Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane club fire mishap. "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.", PM Modi said on X.
CM Sawant later posted on X stating that he has apprised PM Modi of the current situation on the ground and the government of Goa is extending its full assistance to the affected families of the Arpora night club fire victimes.
Goa Club Fire: Rescue Efforts And What Next?
'All the 23 bodies have been recovered from the premises and sent to the government medical college at Bambolim,” local BJP MLA Michael Lobo said. Firefighters and police teams rushed to the scene immediately and were engaged in rescue efforts through the night, Lobo told reporters. Lobo said officials will conduct a fire safety audit of all the clubs to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
The Calangute panchayat will issue notices to all nightclubs on Monday asking them to provide fire safety permissions, the MLA said. The licenses of clubs not having the necessary permissions will be cancelled, he added.
- with inputs from PTI