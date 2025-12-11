Business NewsNationalGoa Nightclub Fire: Owners Luthra Brothers Likely Detained In Thailand
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Luthra Brothers Likely Detained In Thailand

The Luthra brothers who own the Romeo Lane chain with outlets in 22 cities and four countries, face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

11 Dec 2025, 10:23 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of Romeo Lane on Anjuna beach during a demolition drive, following the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire that killed 25 people, as the state administration begins pulling down the tourism property, in Goa on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
A view of Romeo Lane on Anjuna beach during a demolition drive, following the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire that killed 25 people, as the state administration begins pulling down the tourism property, in Goa on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Goa nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India after a fire at their nightclub have been detained in Thailand, sources told NDTV.

The brothers from Delhi fled to Phuket in Thailand hours after a deadly fire ravaged their nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane', in Arpora village, north Goa, NDTV reports.

Luthras, who own the Romeo Lane chain with outlets in 22 cities and four countries, face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

The Ministry of External Affairs is considering revoking the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on Dec. 6, following a request from the state government.

Sources said on Wednesday that the ministry has received a communication from the Goa government with regard to Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

It is examining the request to revoke their passports under the Passports Act of India, in accordance with the rules, they said.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to give any interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.

In the court, the Luthras' lawyer refuted allegations that they had fled, claiming the trip was for a business meeting, and argued that the brothers are only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

