Goa Nightclub Fire: 25 Dead; 4 Staff Members Arrested

A massive blaze tore through the popular nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, late last night, claiming 25 lives. Officials report that multiple others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College, NDTV reported.

Among the 25 individuals who lost their lives, 4 are confirmed tourists and 14 are staff members of the club, NDTV reported. Seven persons are injured and their treatment is going on.

Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as the victims, many of them employees, got trapped on the ground floor of `Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, a fire official said.

The Goa Police have registered an FIR against two owners of the nightclub and several members of its management team following the tragic fire incident. According to DGP Goa, both owners are currently absconding, while some individuals have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation, NDTV reported.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said four staff members of the nightclub had been arrested following the fire tragedy, and he has ordered action against officials who allowed the club to operate while flouting rules.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that 'electric firecrackers', which were set off inside, started the blaze, he said, adding that club owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra would soon be arrested.

Goa police chief Alok Kumar earlier said that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast. However, Goa Director General of Police after the inspection said that the cylinders were intact during inspection hence cylinder explosion has been ruled out.

"At least 23 bodies have been recovered. Those who have died were the staff of the club," the director general of police said as per PTI.

The Director General of Police has stated that the probe will also examine the club's safety measures, gas connection systems, and its emergency exit plan to determine whether there were any violations, NDTV reported.

Sawant, in a post on X said that, "the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time."

He had earlier in a tweet said, "I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly."