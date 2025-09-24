Following CM's Order, Assam DGP Forms 10-member SIT To Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death

Following an instruction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against organisers of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform.