Explainer: What Is The New SIM Binding Rule And How Does It Affect Users?

The Department of Telecommunications has introduced a new rule to curb the surge in cyber fraud across India, requiring popular messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Signal, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat and others to implement mandatory SIM binding within the next 90 days.

Companion features, including WhatsApp Web, will also see changes. Web sessions will now log out automatically every six hours. According to an NDTV report, the government believes ‘SIM binding’ is necessary to address security loopholes exploited by cybercriminals.