SIM-Binding Mandatory: DoT Orders WhatsApp, Telegram, Others To Comply Within 90 Days

The Department of Telecommunications has directed app-based communication firms to ensure that their services operate on mobile phones only when connected to a SIM card.

Some of the app-based communication services that are utilising Indian mobile numbers for identification of its customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services, allows users to consume their services without availability of the underlying SIM within the device in which app-based communication services are running. This feature is being misused to commit cyber-frauds, especially from operating outside the country, according to a release by the Ministry of Communications.

The issue of SIM binding in messaging apps and its misuse has been raised by multiple government bodies or agencies and an inter-ministerial group. The DoT reported having multiple discussions with major app-based communication services providers on the feasibility and importance.

The body then issued directions to such firms on Nov. 28 under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules to prevent the misuse of telecommunication identifiers and to safeguard the integrity and security of the telecom ecosystem. These include WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, Sharechat, Josh, Jiochat and Signal.

Directions mandate such App Based Communication Services to –