Ex-Cricketer Suresh Raina To Appear Before ED On Aug. 13 In Illegal Betting App Case
Once Suresh Raina deposes, the federal probe agency is expected to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

12 Aug 2025, 11:26 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suresh Raina (Source: Suresh Raina's Official X Account)</p></div>
Suresh Raina (Source: Suresh Raina's Official X Account)

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate here on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Once he deposes, the federal probe agency is expected to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Raina (38) has been asked to depose before the agency on August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED officials are expected to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

