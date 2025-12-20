Eggs Are Safe For Consumption, Cancer Claims Are Misleading: FSSAI
FSSAI officials clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the regulations.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday reassured the public regarding the safety of eggs, dismissing recent reports linking their consumption to cancer as "misleading" and "scientifically unsupported".
The food regulator’s statement comes in response to a rise in social media posts and media reports alleging that eggs available in the domestic market contain harmful carcinogenic substances, specifically nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ).
As per social media claims, lab tests on a batch of eggs from a particular brand have detected traces of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole in eggs, which are reportedly banned for use in poultry.
Responding to media reports and social media posts alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances such as nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) in eggs, FSSAI officials clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011, as reported by NDTV.
The FSSAI clarified that the Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 ug/kg for nitrofuran metabolites in eggs is set purely for regulatory enforcement purposes and does not permit their use in food production.
Aligning with international protocols, FSSAI highlighted that the EU and US similarly prohibit nitrofurans in animals, applying guideline values only as action triggers. The differences is numbers arise from testing methodologies, not safety variances, as reported by news agency ANI.
Dismissing public health alarms, FSSAI referenced studies finding no proven link between low-level exposure and cancer or adverse effects in humans. Routine egg intake has not been flagged as risky by any global health regulator, it reiterated.
Regarding tests on a particular brand, officials called such instances batch-specific, often from accidental contamination, and unrepresentative of India's egg ecosystem. Lab outliers cannot deem eggs unsafe nationwide, the clarification warned. FSSAI urged consumers to heed science-backed advisories, FSSAI advised, positioning compliant eggs as a vital, safe protein source in balanced diets.