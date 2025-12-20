Eggs Are Safe For Consumption, Cancer Claims Are Misleading: FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday reassured the public regarding the safety of eggs, dismissing recent reports linking their consumption to cancer as "misleading" and "scientifically unsupported".

The food regulator’s statement comes in response to a rise in social media posts and media reports alleging that eggs available in the domestic market contain harmful carcinogenic substances, specifically nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ).

As per social media claims, lab tests on a batch of eggs from a particular brand have detected traces of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole in eggs, which are reportedly banned for use in poultry.

Responding to media reports and social media posts alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances such as nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) in eggs, FSSAI officials clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of production of poultry and eggs under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011, as reported by NDTV.