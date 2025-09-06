EC To Discuss Special Intensive Revision Preparedness With State Officials

The Commission has said that after Bihar, the special revision will be carried out in the entire country.

There are indications that the exercise would commence later this year ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Eventually, the poll authority will begin special intensive revision in the entire country 'for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls'.

As part of the intense review, poll officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voters list.

Amid allegations by opposition parties that the EC has fudged voter data to help the BJP, the poll panel has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters list.

An additional 'declaration form' has been introduced for a category of applicants seeking to become electors or shifting from outside the state.

They will have to undertake that they were born in India before July 1, 1987 and provide any document establishing date of birth and/or place of birth.